Sunshine Back In The Forecast... Warming Up Into Next Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies. Those clouds are going to limit our temperatures, but we will still likely see below freezing temperatures across the Black Hills and into the Wyoming Plains. The South Dakota Plains will likely stay above the freezing point. Tomorrow, we will start partly cloudy, but end the day with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s for a majority of us. Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm up with sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures to end the weekend, back in the 50s and low 60s for all. Monday, the sunshine will be continuing. High temperatures will get into the 60s and 70s across the area, with above normal temperatures. Tuesday will be our warmest day with temperatures likely getting into the 70s for most.

Wednesday, temperatures will start to drop due to our next frontal system pushing through. This front will likely bring some rain showers to the area with temperatures failing to get out of the 50s for afternoon high temperatures. Thursday, the sun will be returning and temperatures will be staying in the 50s. Breezy conditions are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, especially on the SD Plains. Friday of next week, temperatures rebound into the 60s for highs with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

