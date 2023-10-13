Sunshine Back In The Forecast... Warming Up Into Next Week

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies. Those clouds are going to limit our temperatures, but we will still likely see below freezing temperatures across the Black Hills and into the Wyoming Plains. The South Dakota Plains will likely stay above the freezing point. Tomorrow, we will start partly cloudy, but end the day with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s for a majority of us. Sunday, temperatures will continue to warm up with sunshine in the forecast. High temperatures to end the weekend, back in the 50s and low 60s for all. Monday, the sunshine will be continuing. High temperatures will get into the 60s and 70s across the area, with above normal temperatures. Tuesday will be our warmest day with temperatures likely getting into the 70s for most.

Wednesday, temperatures will start to drop due to our next frontal system pushing through. This front will likely bring some rain showers to the area with temperatures failing to get out of the 50s for afternoon high temperatures. Thursday, the sun will be returning and temperatures will be staying in the 50s. Breezy conditions are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, especially on the SD Plains. Friday of next week, temperatures rebound into the 60s for highs with lots of sunshine in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process
A Dupree, SD man is sentenced to 16 years in prison for killing another man along a highway.
Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder
This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Trial for woman accused of simple assault begins
She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian...
Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Cool and windy today; continued cooler than normal this weekend.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rainy and windy today. Rain may mix with snow.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
Cooler with the possibility for accumulating snow Thursday into Friday morning
Tracking the possibility for snow Thursday into Friday morning