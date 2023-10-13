Seniors led Central girls soccer to a big season
Cobblers racked up 11-2-1 record
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -While the Rapid City Central girls soccer team came up short in its quest to reach the state championship game the Cobblers still turned in an outstanding season. Central stormed past the competition racking up an 11-2-1 record. A strong senior class played a big role in the Cobblers success.
