Saint Charles Street sinkhole will soon be repaired

By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A few months ago we covered a sinkhole at Saint Charles and 7th Street and we wanted to keep our viewers updated with any progress that has been made in addressing it.

The construction company, Better Than Dirt, has been selected for the project and has begun some work on getting the water main below the street replaced. The water main must be completed first before any work can be done on the road and that is expected to be finished by mid-November.

Once the water main is replaced, work will begin on repaving the road, but the timeline for finishing that may change depending on the weather.

If conditions don’t allow for the road to be paved before winter, temporary pavement will be placed to make the road usable before the full repair can be completed in Spring.

“I appreciate the people in the neighborhood kinda working with the city, having the patience while we’re working through this again normally when we have a water main break we’re able to get in and get the main fixed and patched in a short amount of time,” said Jordan Adkins, the construction group coordinator with Rapid City.

Adkins says if the project is delayed until after winter, he anticipates it will be completed by mid-April or May.

