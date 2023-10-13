Pine Ridge man convicted of three counts of first-degree murder

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:27 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (KEVN) - Elijah West, 26, of Pine Ridge, South Dakota was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder charges in the shooting deaths of Jamie Graham, Alma Garneaux, and Michael White Plume.

In January of 2022, West was indicted by a federal grand jury. In the same month, West killed three people by shooting them at a residence near Wounded Knee, South Dakota.

Following a five-day trial, West was convicted by a jury on these charges: First-degree murder, three counts of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person.

The convictions carry a mandatory sentence of life in federal prison and/or a $250,000 fine and a $700 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division.

