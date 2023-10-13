A mental health organization helps people become public speakers

The National Alliance on Mental Illness connects people affected by mental illness.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
For some like Jerry Hiebert, who has attended since 2014, a conference like this is the first step to getting help.

For some like Jerry Hiebert, who has attended since 2014, a conference like this is the first step to getting help.

“I didn’t realize at the time, through my whole trials, what help was out there,” Hiebert said. “What I was even going through, pretty much just a little bit of, run the gamut of you know a whole bunch of things I didn’t know and things I could have done.”

Hiebert said he was encouraged by the NAMI message, “You are not alone.”

Hiebert met another presenter, Jennifer Miklos nearly a decade ago, and both have attended regularly.

“My goal all this time was to get to the point where I can help somebody, I can save somebody’s life,” Miklos said.

Miklos said she couldn’t have become a public speaker without the support she found through NAMI and other mental health resources.

“I will never forget those who have helped me to be where I am today,” Miklos said.

You or someone you know can call, or text the South Dakota statewide suicide and crisis lifeline at 9-8-8.

