Josh Duggar to remain in prison until 2032 after appeal rejected

A federal appeals court on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star's argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images.
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) – Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will continue to serve out his sentence of more than 12 1/2 years, according to court documents obtained by People.

The media outlet reports Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” will remain in prison through Oct. 2, 2032.

Duggar was convicted in 2021 for downloading child pornography.

A federal appeals court upheld that conviction in August, rejecting Duggar’s argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images.

Duggar’s attorneys argued that statements he made to investigators during the search of the dealership should not have been allowed at trial since his attorney wasn’t present.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal by Duggar.

The appeals panel said that although Duggar was read his rights, the agents questioning him made it clear that he wasn’t in custody and was free to leave.

The panel also noted that he wasn’t arrested at the end of his questioning.

TLC canceled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 following allegations Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter years earlier. Authorities began investigating the abuse in 2006 after receiving a tip from a family friend but concluded that the statute of limitations on any possible charges had expired.

Duggar’s parents said after the allegations resurfaced in 2015 that he had confessed to the fondling and apologized privately.

Duggar then apologized publicly for unspecified behavior and resigned as a lobbyist for the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian group.

Months later, he also publicly apologized for cheating on his wife and admitted to having a pornography addiction, for which he then sought treatment.

