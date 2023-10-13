Healthwatch: Signs of teenage depression and anxiety

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every week we bring you health tips from a variety of health experts for our KEVN Healthwatch. This week we are joined by Dr. Cara Hamilton with Black Hills Pediatrics to talk about teenage depression and anxiety.

“I’m gonna take a step back and get a little more serious here and talk about teenage anxiety and depression. The rates are increasing nationwide, and that’s been blamed on social media, the increasing demands that we place on our youngsters. But whatever the reason might be, it’s important that we as caregivers, can recognize this in our teenagers,” said Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton went on to explain what some of those signs might look like.

“What you might see in a depressed teen would be that they’re spending a lot more time in their room, you might see him smile and laugh a little less often than before, they might eat or sleep a lot or not eat or not sleep very much at all. You might see him get pretty darn irritable at times as well,” said Hamilton.

Next, Dr. Hamilton explains why this can be similar and different from normal puberty.

“And you also might ask me, Well, isn’t this just kind of all a sign of puberty and you wouldn’t be entirely wrong. And this is where hopefully that relationship you’ve been cultivating with your teenager for the last 12,15, or 18 years will come into play. And you can sit down and have a conversation with them. Take them out for coffee, or meet them at the end of their bed when it’s time for sleep. And just ask them How are you feeling? Do you feel sad or mad more often than you’re happy? Do you feel like you’re crying a lot or like you wish you could cry? Maybe you don’t have enough emotion to share? Maybe you’re thinking about death or self-harm?” said Hamilton.

Dr. Hamilton then leaves us with some advice on how to handle the situation if you do recognize any of these signs.

“Make sure you’re talking to your child’s primary care provider or get them seeing a counselor maybe in the interim seeing a school counselor and believe them and listen to them. If you have questions about mental health as it relates to your child, make sure you’re talking to their provider,” said Hamilton.

