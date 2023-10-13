Dylan Mulvaney crowned Woman of the Year by UK magazine

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century...
Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. Mulvaney was named the 2023 Woman of the Year by Attitude Magazine. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dylan Mulvaney has been crowned Woman of the Year by a United Kingdom magazine.

Attitude Magazine announced the TikTok influencer as its first-ever Woman of the Year on Wednesday.

Mulvaney, who is trans, took to the stage to receive the award from the gay lifestyle magazine, which covers LGBTQ+ news, TV, film, travel, fashion, and music.

“Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going,” the 26-year-old told the magazine.

Mulvaney was a prominent TikToker when she decided she would share her transitioning experience with her followers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series, Dylan Mulvaney shared the everyday highs and lows of her transitioning experience with the world and gained 12 million followers in the process. Fame, advertising campaigns- and controversy - followed,” Attitude Magazine said.

After promoting the beer brand Bud Light in April of this year, Mulvaney led to calls for a boycott of Bud Light and other Anheiser-Busch products by conservative figures and organizations across the country.

Mulvaney is one of a number of winners at the 2023 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
The City of Box Elder vision plan sparks the community
The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process

Latest News

FILE - Former Aurora, Colo., Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer...
1 of 2 Colorado officers convicted in death of Elijah McClain after police stop, ketamine injection
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks with reporters after departing a House...
GOP’s Scalise ends his bid to become House speaker after failing to secure votes to win gavel
Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the...
Taylor Swift attends 3rd Kansas City Chiefs game amid Travis Kelce romance
Buffalo at Custer State Park on September 25, 2019. (KEVN)
USDA working with Tribal leaders to purchase local bison and give them back to Native communities