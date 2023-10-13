Cool and windy today; continued cooler than normal this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A few rain showers will linger today, but the steadier rain is well off to the east. Winds will weaken through the day, too. High temperatures by afternoon will be in the 40s, with some in the hills staying in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will stay cool over the weekend with 40s and 50s likely under partly cloudy skies. Below freezing low temperatures are likely in many places.

Next week will be warmer with highs in the 60s on Monday and some spots reaching the 70s Tuesday. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s to low 60s for the second half of the week. A few showers are possible Wednesday.

