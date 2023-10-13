Armed robbery at Rapid City casino

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Oct. 13, Friday, around noon, police were called to 2730 W. Main Street, the 777 Casino, for a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arriving, police spoke with an employee of the business who said an unknown white male had entered the casino, waved a pistol, and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect ran from the building with an unknown amount of cash.

Police believe the SUV in the above photo was also involved in the robbery.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect, or about the suspect vehicle, should contact Det. Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

This is the second time this month that 777 Casino has been robbed. It was robbed at knifepoint on Oct. 4.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.