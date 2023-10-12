WATCH: Bear opens freezer in home, steals chicken

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A bear managed to get into a home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, and knew exactly where the goods were.

A woman posted a sequence of Ring videos to social media Wednesday that she shared with WFSB.

In them, the bear could be seen strolling through a living room area before heading into the kitchen.

There, it pulled open the bottom freezer to a refrigerator, snagged a whole chicken, then hopped out a nearby window.

The bear could then be seen casually leaving by way of the home’s deck.

The woman said she didn’t realize what had been in her home until she checked her Ring footage.

The animal did have tags on it.

The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) always likes to remind people to be “bear aware.”

It warned earlier this year about habituated bears, or bears that lose their natural fear of humans. Those animals were exposed to human-sourced foods, such as trash, birdseed and dog food. The foods lead the bears to dangerous behavior, such as breaking into homes, that could put the public at risk.

DEEP said bears broke into homes nearly 70 times last year.

