WATCH: Bear opens freezer in home, steals chicken

Video shows a bear snagging a whole chicken from a Connecticut woman's kitchen. (WFSB)
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:12 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A bear managed to get into a home in Barkhamsted, Connecticut, and knew exactly where the goods were.

A woman posted a sequence of Ring videos to social media Wednesday that she shared with WFSB.

In them, the bear could be seen strolling through a living room area before heading into the kitchen.

There, it pulled open the bottom freezer to a refrigerator, snagged a whole chicken, then hopped out a nearby window.

The bear could then be seen casually leaving by way of the home’s deck.

The woman said she didn’t realize what had been in her home until she checked her Ring footage.

The animal did have tags on it.

The state’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) always likes to remind people to be “bear aware.”

It warned earlier this year about habituated bears, or bears that lose their natural fear of humans. Those animals were exposed to human-sourced foods, such as trash, birdseed and dog food. The foods lead the bears to dangerous behavior, such as breaking into homes, that could put the public at risk.

DEEP said bears broke into homes nearly 70 times last year.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
The City of Box Elder vision plan sparks the community
The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process

Latest News

An 8-year-old boy in Detroit has saved up money for months for his own Halloween display.
Boy, 8, saves enough money to put together elaborate Halloween display of his own
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Hard-line Republicans won’t back Scalise for speaker and frustration grows as the House sits idle
GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
GRAPHIC: As Israel unleashes new airstrikes, Blinken vows US help to find Hamas-hostages
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US and Qatar agree to prevent disbursal of recently unfrozen Iranian funds as Israel-Hamas war rages
File - People picketing on behalf of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television...
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam ‘bullying tactics’