Vitalant calls for urgent need of donors for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Raising awareness to donate blood this month for a disease that affects 1 in 3 women each year
By Alena Neves
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Vitalant urges all eligible blood and platelet donors to give during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and help end an ongoing shortage.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the U.S. Patients undergoing chemotherapy, radiation or surgery may require blood transfusions to replenish healthy blood cells. Torri Robbins, Communications Director says, more than 25% of the blood supply goes to help patients fighting all types of cancer.

In October, if you make an appointment using the Vitalant app and give blood that month, Robbins says, donors will automatically be entered to win one of 5 $3,000 prepaid gift cards. All donors are invited to join Vitalant’s donor rewards store and receive points with every donation visit that can be redeemed for thank-you gifts, including e-gift cards. Donors must opt-in to start receiving points. Learn more at Vitalant. Robbins also says there’s no waiting period to donate after getting a COVID or flu vaccination if you meet all eligibility requirements.

You can review recently updated eligibility requirements at Vitalant or call 877-25-VITAL.

