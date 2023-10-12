Terry Peak directors look for more workers for the winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

While some might not be looking forward to the snow falling, it is just the opposite for one area ski business.

It’s almost time for Terry Peak to get a winter makeover.

With a winter storm on the way, the marketing director for Terry Peak, Linda Derosier said it might help get a jump start on a base layer of snow.

The ski area staff is in the process of seasonal hiring in multiple positions and prepping for their job fair on November 11.

Workers are on track to have the slopes fully open for the holiday season dependent on the weather.

”We spend most of the beginning between October through December hoping to get most of the snow laid down on our major runs, so that we have a solid base, and that just ensures ski conditions to the end of the season along with our natural snowfall we receive, ”Derosier said.

The slopes are not open yet, but those interested in season passes can purchase them online here.

