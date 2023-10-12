Rapid City Street Department preps roads for upcoming storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of the Black Hills are projected to have their first winter storm this week and the Rapid City Street Department is doing their job in preparing the city’s roads. Despite popular thought, preparing these roads takes months of planning and can even be particular depending on the type of storm.

“Snow removal is very contingent upon how much sun you get, what the road temperatures are, how much thermal mass you got,” said Street Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Cahill. “Basically, how deep is the temperature going into the road, what’s the air temperature, the amount of moisture, the type of moisture.”

For drivers new to the area and even for those who’ve lived here awhile, it is important to remember a couple of things.

“Driving is energy management so just think ‘It’s gonna take me a lot longer to stop,” said Cahill. “You need to think ‘I need to be a bit smoother a little bit more relaxed with my turns and I need to be breaking a lot sooner than I’m used to being able to break on a dry surface.’”

For this storm officials are planning to use the pickup trucks to clear up any snow fall, but in the coming months will look to monitor each individual storm to take the proper measures for street plowing.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.