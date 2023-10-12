Rapid City Street Department preps roads for upcoming storm

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of the Black Hills are projected to have their first winter storm this week and the Rapid City Street Department is doing their job in preparing the city’s roads. Despite popular thought, preparing these roads takes months of planning and can even be particular depending on the type of storm.

“Snow removal is very contingent upon how much sun you get, what the road temperatures are, how much thermal mass you got,” said Street Maintenance Supervisor Jeremy Cahill. “Basically, how deep is the temperature going into the road, what’s the air temperature, the amount of moisture, the type of moisture.”

For drivers new to the area and even for those who’ve lived here awhile, it is important to remember a couple of things.

“Driving is energy management so just think ‘It’s gonna take me a lot longer to stop,” said Cahill. “You need to think ‘I need to be a bit smoother a little bit more relaxed with my turns and I need to be breaking a lot sooner than I’m used to being able to break on a dry surface.’”

For this storm officials are planning to use the pickup trucks to clear up any snow fall, but in the coming months will look to monitor each individual storm to take the proper measures for street plowing.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Two sisters are working together to show the world a unique flavor combination of cultures.
Sisters fuse Laotian and Lakota flavors in cuisine

Latest News

Smoke from an attack in Gaza.
Rapid City business man worries about his family that are in the midst of the Middle East conflict
Outstanding ambulance patient accounts could be written off
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues to preserve Dayton Hyde's dream of protecting horses...
Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream, protecting horses and the surrounding ecosystem
Terry Peak Ski Area
Terry Peak directors look for more workers for the winter season