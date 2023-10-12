Rapid City Family has ties to Israeli conflict

The war between the State of Palestine and Israel has been going on for almost eight decades.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:27 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As those conflicts in the Middle East continue to escalate another Rapid City family and their religious community feel the effects.

Steven Benn and his family have lived in Rapid City for years. As practicing Jews, he says they were distraught to hear about Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel and the I-D-F’s retaliatory bombings in Gaza.

That’s not only because of his faith, but because his son Aaron has been living in Israel for the past 14 years and is a tank commander in the Israeli Army.

“So on Saturday morning he was called up along with his unit,” said Benn. “And by Saturday night they were already loading the tanks on flatbeds to go to point south. And in fact by Sunday, he found himself along with his unit somewhere along the Israeli Gazan border, where they remain.”

“We get regular communications with him up to a point. There are obviously things he can’t tell us like where he’s at. But once the hostilities become ratcheted up their phones are taken away. And at that point we will not have any communication with him.”

Benn went on to say how supportive the Rapid City community has been during this time and that the spirit of everyone in the community has been heartwarming to him and his family.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
Two sisters are working together to show the world a unique flavor combination of cultures.
Sisters fuse Laotian and Lakota flavors in cuisine

Latest News

The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process
He unveiled the expansion plans to turn the adjoining Harney Peak Inn property into an...
Black Hills Institute of Geological Research celebrates National Fossil Day
USD alerts campus community to sexual assault
South Dakota’s ACT test-takers are interested in pursuing education within their state.
South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT