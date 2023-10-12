Mixology at Home - New York Sour

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Is wine really a thing with mixologists? It appears so and the trend does not seem to be going away with our summer.

I am surprised I have a respectable number of them in my wheelhouse, including the French 75 and a port cocktail called The Valentino.

We have featured some of these cocktails on Mixology at Home - The Lover, the Aperol Spritz, which are sparkling wine-based drinks, and the Devil’s Margarita, which has a layer of red wine on top.

At times, I forget that vermouth is a fortified wine, so I must add the Manhattan, Negroni, Vieux Carre, and a couple of other drinks to my list of “wine” cocktails.

Be careful in mixing wine and whiskey. The tannins in wine can react negatively with the alcohol in whiskey, giving you a bitter taste. So experiment with caution.

Here is one I have not had before but people swear by, the New York Sour. Why New York? Who knows? I read that it might have been invented by a Chicago bartender in the 1880s.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces bourbon

1 ½ ounces lemon juice

1 ½ ounces simple syrup

Red wine

Directions

Add the bourbon, lemon juice, and syrup in a shaker with ice, Shake and then strain into a coup glass. Then pour the wine over the back of a spoon to create a layer on top of the whiskey sour.

Note

There are also spritzers (wine and soda water are the basic ingredients). I think I might need to feature the St. Germain Spritz.

Then there is the old standby sangria (with a lot of variations) as well as that brunch favorite, the Mimosa.

