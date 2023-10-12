Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

