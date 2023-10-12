Dupree man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder

By Jack Siebold
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Dupree man convicted of second-degree murder was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in federal prison.

Stuart Cochran, Sr., 50, shot and killed 26-year-old Charles Hollow Horn near Eagle Butte on June 25, 2022.

According to a Department of Justice release, Cochran was driving home to Dupree when he saw Hollow Horn walking on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 212 near Eagle Butte. Cochran, the DOJ claims, bore a grudge against the victim based on past altercations. After an exchange of profanities, Cochran drew a pistol and shot Hollow Horn in the face.

