Council Chambers to shutter through January for scheduled renovations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting next Tuesday, Oct. 17, City Council and significant City Committee meetings will be held in a different location for over three months due to scheduled renovations of Council Chambers in City Hall.

The renovation is expected to be finished by the end of January. During this period, major city meetings will take place in the Circle of Friends Community Room located adjacent to the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall.

The Circle of Friends Community Room will serve as the temporary location for meetings of the City Council, Public Works Committee, Legal and Finance Committee, and Zoning Board of Adjustment/Planning Commission.

Department and organization meetings previously scheduled in the community room have been relocated to other meeting rooms in the City Hall facility. The Council Chambers renovation is part of a multi-phase City Hall project.

