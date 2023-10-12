Chipotle raising menu prices to offset rising food costs

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.
Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.(MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 2:26 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First, it was Girl Scout cookies, now inflation looks to be hitting burritos and tacos.

Chipotle is announcing what it is calling a “modest price increase” to offset rising food costs.

While the Mexican grill chain hasn’t said how much it is raising prices, in June 2021, the increase was about 4 percent.

Chipotle’s representatives said so far, the chain hasn’t seen a decrease in business.

According to the company, its total revenue is healthy and growing more than 13 percent in the quarter that ended in June.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes
Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
The City of Box Elder vision plan sparks the community
The House of Representatives will hold a roll call vote in the coming days to decide who the...
South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson reacts to House Speaker nomination process

Latest News

An 8-year-old boy in Detroit has saved up money for months for his own Halloween display.
Boy, 8, saves enough money to put together elaborate Halloween display of his own
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Hard-line Republicans won’t back Scalise for speaker and frustration grows as the House sits idle
GRAPHIC WARNING: This video contains content that may be disturbing to some viewers.
GRAPHIC: As Israel unleashes new airstrikes, Blinken vows US help to find Hamas-hostages
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US and Qatar agree to prevent disbursal of recently unfrozen Iranian funds as Israel-Hamas war rages
File - People picketing on behalf of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television...
Hollywood studios break off strike talks with actors, who slam ‘bullying tactics’