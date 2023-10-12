Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary continues founder’s legacy preserving dream, protecting horses and the surrounding ecosystem

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A non-profit horse sanctuary in the Southern Black Hills was started 35 years ago to ensure that horses would have a safe place to live.

Dayton O. Hyde, the orginial founder, wanted the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary to be a place where horses could roam free without the worry of something bad happening to them.

“I have to admit it was just a dream then because nobody knew whether it was going to work or not, but it’s worked beautifully, and we’re still here after 30 years,” said Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary founder Dayton O. Hyde in June 2017.

In 2018, he passed away, leaving behind a legacy of work he put into the Wild Horse Sanctuary.

A board at the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary tells the story of Dayton O. Hyde and his...
A board at the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary tells the story of Dayton O. Hyde and his journey with the sanctuary.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)

“He passed away in December of 2018, right before COVID started at the end of 2019. The mission is still the same: he wanted to save the horses, save the land, and preserve the culture of the area,” explained Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary president and executive director Susan Watt.

Keeping his legacy alive are the seven full-time employees who oversee the horses, making sure they continue to roam as freely as when Hyde was still alive.

“The same as any animal dogs and cats in shelters, they need homes, and this luckily gets to be their homes,” said Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary ranch hand Londin Harwood.

“Just to be free and run wherever they want to run,” added Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary ranch hand Zoey Olson.

“The closer we’re getting, the more we’re shrinking up their habitat, making it harder for them to find places to roam. They need to have water, food, and a protective area,” said Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary ranch hand Chris Williams.

The sanctuary not only ensures a safe area for the horses but also cares for the surrounding fauna.

“Because not only are we saving the horses, we’re saving all the indigenous plants, animals, and wildlife that live here in South Dakota,” explained Watt.

That goal is one of the many messages Dayton O. Hyde had when he started the sanctuary, and it is what the employees are trying to continue.

“He didn’t feel that mankind had dominion over the earth but rather as caretakers over fellow travelers; in other words, we’re supposed to take care of everything on this earth—the land, the animals, the people,” said Watt.

Caption

If you are interested in donating to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, you can head to their website.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A major autumn storm on the way!
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Two sisters are working together to show the world a unique flavor combination of cultures.
Sisters fuse Laotian and Lakota flavors in cuisine

Latest News

Terry Peak Ski Area
Terry Peak directors look for more workers for the winter season
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Legacy of horse sanctuary in Hill City lives on
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
Terry Peak preps for the ski season
Local family has deep ties to Israeli conflict
Rapid City Family has ties to Israeli conflict