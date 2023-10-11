USD alerts campus community to sexual assault

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota notified the campus community Wednesday morning of a sexual assault that took place in a residence hall on campus last Saturday. This is the sixth assault this semester.

The incident happened in the early morning on Oct. 7 in a residence hall on the north side of campus.

According to the university’s message, the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance, and law enforcement does not believe there is an imminent threat to the campus community at this time.

The University Police Department urges anyone who believes they have been the victim of a crime or has witnessed a crime to contact local law enforcement.

The UPD non-emergency number is 605-658-6199. Please dial 911 in the event of an emergency.

Additional resources can be found on the USD I Care website.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding your safety or security, please contact the University Police Department at 605-658-6199 or universitypolice@usd.edu.

