Technology leaders think outside of the box

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over 100 people met with tech leaders at the Box Events Center on Tuesday.

The Tech Leadership Conference was held in person as well as virtually for businesses and technical staff to get education on cyber security and digital trends.

With cyber security threats becoming an increasing problem, South Dakota tech-based companies help people get ahead of it. Golden West Technologies chief technology officer, Nick Rogness said these types of threats can happen anywhere at any time.

“Awareness is a big deal because there’s human factors involved, there’s also technical issues that are involved with it. So, making sure that folks are aware that this threat is real. It’s in South Dakota. It’s not just something that happens in the big cities,” Rogness said.

Golden West Technologies collaborated with SDN Communications, Elevate Rapid City, and Omnitech Inc. to launch this program to help business staff at all levels.

Chief information officer for Highmark Federal Credit Union, Tony Pannone represented his company at the event.

“This was geared toward your non-tech individuals,” Pannone said. “Such as your board of directors, your executive teams, your department heads of other areas. Kind of helps create that collaborative environment and that’s kind of the direction IT is going. It used to be your website, your network, your system were all in your IT department, and now you’re seeing your website sit over in your marketing department.”

Leaders from various businesses invested their time to learn what safety practices are best within their industry. Pannone said they will see failed breaches into their system every second.

“We obviously see attempts into our system, bad password attempts we probably see 5,000 per second versus where you see only a couple of good ones. So, it’s constantly under attack,” Pannone said.

Nearly 70 percent of people say they they would share their password with a spouse or partner according to a 2021 study conducted through Beyond Identity. Pannone said sharing passwords with anyone is not advised.

“Never share your two-factor code,” Pannone said. “That’s the number one item that we’re seeing nowadays, and I think that’s across all industries as well. But obviously, your password is your password, don’t share that. Don’t share your username and password with your spouse as well. They should have their own. You guys should operate completely independent.”

The group says they hope to start making this an annual conference to keep tech industries communicating in the Black Hills.

