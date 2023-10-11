Taylor Swift set to conquer the box office with ‘The Eras Tour’

(Source: CNN, Taylor Swift, Universal Pictures, Parkwood Entertainment)
By David Daniel, CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Taylor Swift fans and theater owners are counting down to this weekend when the performer’s career-spanning concert arrives in movie theaters.

The singer’s late-August announcement that a film of her Eras Tour would hit theaters took everyone by surprise.

Box office analyst Paul Dergarabedian said fans immediately began buying advance tickets like it was a Taylor Swift tour.

“They had presales that were reported to be early on, within the first 24 hours, at about $29 million,” Dergarabedian said.

Several theater chains are reporting record pre-sales.

“Eras” isn’t the only major music tour headed to theaters.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce,” chronicling the tour that drew $2.7 million fans figures to bring more to theaters when it opens Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian...
Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name
Two sisters are working together to show the world a unique flavor combination of cultures.
Sisters fuse Laotian and Lakota flavors in cuisine
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash

Latest News

Steve Kueny hopped inside a 1,299-pound pumpkin Monday morning and started paddling across the...
Man breaks Guinness World Record by paddling pumpkin down river
An original 1981 DeLorean was found in Illinois with only 977 miles on it. (WDJT, DELOREAN...
1981 DeLorean found with only 977 miles on it
Black Hills Works spotlights access and inclusion for National Disability Employment Awareness...
Black Hills Works spotlights access and inclusion for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack