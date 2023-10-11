South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson reacts to Hamas attack on Israel

Hamas fired rockets into Israel with some of them managing to get through the Iron Dome defense...
Hamas fired rockets into Israel with some of them managing to get through the Iron Dome defense system.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:03 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the weekend the terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel leaving more than 900 dead in just the initial assault alone.

The response to this attack has been swift by Israel, declaring war on Hamas and vowing to punish those responsible. The conflict has since resulted in the loss of civilian lives on both sides and many services in the West Bank being suspended.

We asked South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson what he thought of the surprise attack and he said America should stand by Israel as it has for the past few decades.

“Israel has never asked for the United States to intervene directly but they want our resources much like folks in Taiwan and folks in Ukraine. They just want resources so that they can defend themselves against terrorist and tyrannical empires. We should absolutely be willing to do that,” said Johnson.

Johnson said explicitly he does not think the United States should be involved in this conflict and that aid in the form of resources is enough to resolve the conflict.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian...
Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name
Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
Christian Green is forced to live in Sioux Falls, a tough decision made by his mom, Kari.
Western South Dakota, special needs healthcare desert

Latest News

Airmen will now be able to travel between downtown Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base...
Free shuttle service launched to cut DUIs among airmen
Oct. 10 is International Mental Health Day.
The importance of staying in good mental health
The construction on the building will be finished in two years.
Firefighters work around major renovations to downtown Rapid City station
Less daylight mean more pedestrian safety on roads.
Pedestrian safety urgent as daylight hours lessen