South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson reacts to Hamas attack on Israel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Over the weekend the terrorist organization Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel leaving more than 900 dead in just the initial assault alone.

The response to this attack has been swift by Israel, declaring war on Hamas and vowing to punish those responsible. The conflict has since resulted in the loss of civilian lives on both sides and many services in the West Bank being suspended.

We asked South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson what he thought of the surprise attack and he said America should stand by Israel as it has for the past few decades.

“Israel has never asked for the United States to intervene directly but they want our resources much like folks in Taiwan and folks in Ukraine. They just want resources so that they can defend themselves against terrorist and tyrannical empires. We should absolutely be willing to do that,” said Johnson.

Johnson said explicitly he does not think the United States should be involved in this conflict and that aid in the form of resources is enough to resolve the conflict.

