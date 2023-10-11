South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The ACT has released its 2023 test results. South Dakota’s students scored an average composite score of 21.1, which is higher than the national average and the best among neighboring states. Almost 60 percent of the state’s 2023 graduates took the ACT.

Joseph Graves, the Secretary of Education, praised South Dakota’s ACT scores, stating that it shows that students are considering education beyond high school, which is crucial in a knowledge-based economy. He credits the better performance of South Dakota’s high school students to the fact that schools remained open during the pandemic, and students and teachers persevered through a challenging time.

Compared to other Midwestern states and the national average, 59 percent of South Dakota’s 2023 graduates scored a 20 or above on the ACT. South Dakota’s public universities require an 18 for general acceptance into their institutions. The ACT composite score includes sub-scores in English, math, reading, and science.

South Dakota’s ACT test-takers are interested in pursuing education within their state. The top 10 institutions identified to receive students’ scores are universities and technical colleges located in South Dakota.

For more information, visit ACT’s website.

Average Composite ACT Scores – South Dakota vs. National (ACT)

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.