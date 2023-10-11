South Dakota outperforms nation on ACT

WVVA
South Dakota’s ACT test-takers are interested in pursuing education within their state.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The ACT has released its 2023 test results. South Dakota’s students scored an average composite score of 21.1, which is higher than the national average and the best among neighboring states. Almost 60 percent of the state’s 2023 graduates took the ACT.

Joseph Graves, the Secretary of Education, praised South Dakota’s ACT scores, stating that it shows that students are considering education beyond high school, which is crucial in a knowledge-based economy. He credits the better performance of South Dakota’s high school students to the fact that schools remained open during the pandemic, and students and teachers persevered through a challenging time.

Compared to other Midwestern states and the national average, 59 percent of South Dakota’s 2023 graduates scored a 20 or above on the ACT. South Dakota’s public universities require an 18 for general acceptance into their institutions. The ACT composite score includes sub-scores in English, math, reading, and science.

South Dakota’s ACT test-takers are interested in pursuing education within their state. The top 10 institutions identified to receive students’ scores are universities and technical colleges located in South Dakota.

For more information, visit ACT’s website.

Average Composite ACT Scores – South Dakota vs. National
Average Composite ACT Scores – South Dakota vs. National(ACT)
KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian...
Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name
Two sisters are working together to show the world a unique flavor combination of cultures.
Sisters fuse Laotian and Lakota flavors in cuisine
Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash

Latest News

Black Hills Works spotlights access and inclusion for National Disability Employment Awareness...
Black Hills Works spotlights access and inclusion for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
$1.73 billion lottery jackpot: South Dakota’s payout options
When it comes to apples, always go organic!
Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Steak Tip Breakfast Hash
Shuttle service launched to cut down on DUIs.
Free shuttle service launched to cut DUIs among airmen