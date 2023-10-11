Pedestrian safety urgent as daylight hours lessen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - October marks the fourth annual National Pedestrian Safety Month. As daylight hours get shorter, it’s harder to see pedestrians.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that from September to February more than 30% of pedestrian deaths occur between 6. and 8:59 p.m. In 2021, 7,388 people were killed. That’s an increase of 13% from 2020, and more than 60,000 pedestrians were injured nationwide. That’s one person every 71 minutes.

“It’s gonna be important for pedestrians to make sure that they’re remaining visible,” said community relations specialist Brendyn Medina. “That they’re wearing bright clothing or walking with a flashlight or making sure that they look both ways and maybe even get the eye contact from a car stopped at a crosswalk before they feel it’s safe to stop.”

At night a lot of intersections and streets are poorly lit which makes it dangerous for pedestrians and bikers.

“I bring a taillight and a headlight,” said bicyclist Kent Stenson. “I try to wear bright clothing, especially at night. Then right off to the side, I try to not ride in traffic. I ride off to the side of the street. People should pay attention because there are a lot of bikers and people, pedestrians out walking.”

Another tip for drivers is to never pass vehicles stopped at a crosswalk since there may be people crossing where you can’t see. For pedestrians, if a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. For the full list of tips click here.

