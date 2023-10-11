The importance of staying in good mental health

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, there is support out there. Even if tackling the issue seems impossible, it’s not, professionals are available to help you get through tough times.

Gauging what someone needs can be tricky because every person has a different definition of what is “good” mental health. A first step toward addressing mental issues can be a conversation with yourself.

“It’s checking in with yourself to see, how are you. How are you feeling? Do you need anything? If you need anything to meet those needs. Sometimes you need to rest, sometimes you need exercise, sometimes you need more water, sometimes you need friends, sometimes to be by yourself. So it’s all of those things,” said Amy Newstrom, a counselor with Rapid City Mental Health Professionals.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 is International Mental Health Day, a time for people to remember there are options if you struggle with your mental health.

“If you’re not functioning well, you’re not alone, Newstrom said. “You’re not alone, it’s okay to ask for help. What type of help that you get is up to you. You can always do therapy, you can do medication, you can start with group exercising, but you don’t have to just continually suffer.”

Newstrom says it can often be hard to tell if someone is struggling on the surface, making reaching out to those close to you even more critical. For some, a mental health crisis can be life or death.

“My experience with anorexia pretty much sucked basically. I thought honestly that I would not see the next sunrise in the next morning,” said Blue Angel, a survivor of anorexia.

Angel overcame the condition about 13 years ago. She says it took a long time to get the full support system she needed to overcome the crisis and now she runs a YouTube channel dedicated to bringing awareness to mental health issues in teens.

“I do this not for myself but to serve others and to give back to the community what they have given me, which is life,” said Angel.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please call the suicide hotline at 988 and they will connect you with someone who can help.

