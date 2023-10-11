Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner - Steak Tip Breakfast Hash

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Apples are in that “dirty thirty” group of produce - they can have lots of chemicals and pesticides on their skin and should always be thoroughly washed before consumption. But you an always go organic with your apples, which are always available at The Market.

Learn more on this segment of Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner.

