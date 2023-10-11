Free shuttle service launched to cut DUIs among airmen

Airmen will now be able to travel between downtown Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base...
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:05 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After an increase in DUIs among airmen stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base, a security company has taken on the responsibility of getting service members home safely.

The service will allow airmen to go between downtown Rapid City and the base with a sober driver, and will even drop them off right by their dorms on base. The shuttle service runs every hour on the hour and is free to airmen as long as they have identification.

“At the start of the hour, every hour we’re out at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and then halfway through the hour, every hour, we’re down here between Murphy’s, Press Start, and Abys, dropping airmen off and picking them up,” said Rockwell Peterson, owner and operator of Vikings Brothers LLC.

During slower nights, civilians can also use the taxi service, costing anywhere between $5 and $15. To get in contact with Vikings Brothers LLC for a ride, you can call (605) 786-7263.

