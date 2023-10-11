Firefighters work around major renovations to downtown Rapid City station

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past eight months, Fire Station 1 located in downtown Rapid City on Main Street has been undergoing a facelift.

First responders are still working out of the station during the remodeling and expansion project.

The work includes integrating the fire marshal’s office into the main building downtown.

Fire Chief Jason Culberson says they have needed these updates for a long time.

“We need updated restroom facilities, we needed ADA compliance, and we were just simply out of space for the amount of work that we’re doing. We have some of our administrative operations that are being done in different locations, and this way everything will be able to come back into one spot,” said Culberson.

The completion of construction should be finished in May of 2025. However, expansions outside are expected to be finished in October of next year.

