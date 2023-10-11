City of Box Elder vision plan causes a little stir

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Box Elder is collaborating with the community to reshape its Comprehensive Vision Plan in response to residents’ concerns with the current plan.

The current plan has received a lot of negative feedback, with people claiming it doesn’t align with the community’s values. According to the Box Elder’s public information officer, the city has initiated a survey to collect community perspectives in order to craft a new statement.

“The idea on this one is really to plan and have a strategy to take care of and make sure that we’re growing in the right way. We’re bringing in the right businesses; the planning and zoning has direction and the proper things in front of them to follow, to make sure that it doesn’t just go into total chaos as we grow, said PIO Derek Wingfield.

The vision statement will guide the city’s future, reflecting the shared values and goals of the diverse population.

