City of Box Elder vision plan causes a little stir

An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.
An apartment building is being built in Box Elder.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:59 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The City of Box Elder is collaborating with the community to reshape its Comprehensive Vision Plan in response to residents’ concerns with the current plan.

The current plan has received a lot of negative feedback, with people claiming it doesn’t align with the community’s values. According to the Box Elder’s public information officer, the city has initiated a survey to collect community perspectives in order to craft a new statement.

“The idea on this one is really to plan and have a strategy to take care of and make sure that we’re growing in the right way. We’re bringing in the right businesses; the planning and zoning has direction and the proper things in front of them to follow, to make sure that it doesn’t just go into total chaos as we grow, said PIO Derek Wingfield.

The vision statement will guide the city’s future, reflecting the shared values and goals of the diverse population.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian...
Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name
Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
Christian Green is forced to live in Sioux Falls, a tough decision made by his mom, Kari.
Western South Dakota, special needs healthcare desert

Latest News

Airmen will now be able to travel between downtown Rapid City and Ellsworth Air Force Base...
Free shuttle service launched to cut DUIs among airmen
Oct. 10 is International Mental Health Day.
The importance of staying in good mental health
Hamas fired rockets into Israel with some of them managing to get through the Iron Dome defense...
South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson reacts to Hamas attack on Israel
The construction on the building will be finished in two years.
Firefighters work around major renovations to downtown Rapid City station
Less daylight mean more pedestrian safety on roads.
Pedestrian safety urgent as daylight hours lessen