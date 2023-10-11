Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes

Come May 2024, RCAS will be closing Canyon Lake Elementary School.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Canyon Lake Elementary School’s closure in May 2024, Rapid City Area Schools has to redraw boundaries to accommodate those students.

As of Tuesday night, a plan for Meadowbrook and Knollwood to absorb the majority of the Canyon Lake students appears to be what is going to happen, but these two schools won’t be the only ones affected; three other schools will also take in students from Canyon Lake: Pinedale, South Canyon, and General Beadle.

PinedaleSouth CanyonGeneral BeadleKnollwoodMeadowbrook
P10001
K133239
12342317
23952818
36411612
41612314
56533113
Total20301714484

These changes are not finalized and will continue to be worked on until the spring of 2024.

