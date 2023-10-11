Canyon Lake Elementary closure spurs RCAS boundary changes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Canyon Lake Elementary School’s closure in May 2024, Rapid City Area Schools has to redraw boundaries to accommodate those students.

As of Tuesday night, a plan for Meadowbrook and Knollwood to absorb the majority of the Canyon Lake students appears to be what is going to happen, but these two schools won’t be the only ones affected; three other schools will also take in students from Canyon Lake: Pinedale, South Canyon, and General Beadle.

Pinedale South Canyon General Beadle Knollwood Meadowbrook P 1 0 0 0 1 K 1 3 3 23 9 1 2 3 4 23 17 2 3 9 5 28 18 3 6 4 1 16 12 4 1 6 1 23 14 5 6 5 3 31 13 Total 20 30 17 144 84

These changes are not finalized and will continue to be worked on until the spring of 2024.

