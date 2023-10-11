Black Hills Works spotlights access and inclusion for National Disability Employment Awareness Month

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Works is announcing its participation in National Disability Employment Awareness Month, an annual awareness campaign that takes place each October.

Shelby Schwindt, Employment Services Coordinator for Black Hills Works says the purpose of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is to educate about disability employment and celebrate the many contributions of workers with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Advancing Access and Equity.”

The opportunity to work and contribute is a vital component of inclusion for people with disabilities. Nationally, only 19% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities earn a paycheck, according to the 2023 Case for Inclusion report developed by the ANCOR Foundation. This is why Black Hills Works offers employment support services to the people we support, including opportunities to explore potential work goals and assist in preparing for, achieving, and sustaining employment.

The Black Hills Works employment support staff helps identify strengths and develop skills with the goal of attaining employment. A variety of work settings, skill sets, and schedules are available for the people we support and our business partners, including:

· Individualized employment support: Working with individual businesses to find the right employee(s).

· Job Site Training: Professional staff will assist the employee in learning essential job functions.

· Ongoing support: Employment Support Specialists are available to ensure continued success in the workplace and address issues as they arise.

· Work Opportunity Tax Credit Assistance: Employers who hire individuals with disabilities may be eligible for a tax credit.

The people supported by Black Hills Works who are employed throughout the community thoroughly enjoy their jobs appreciate the increased independence that working offers, and love earning a paycheck. Todd Molitor has done so well at his job that on August 31, 2023, he was presented with an Achievement Award for his 30 years of service at the Ellsworth Air Force Base. Todd is one of over 280 people supported that are employed in our community. Thanks to over 50 businesses that partner with Black Hills Works, inclusion is happening in our community!

The history of National Disability Employment Awareness Month traces back to 1945 when Congress enacted a law declaring the first week in October each year “National Employ the Physically Handicapped Week.” In 1962, the word “physically” was removed to acknowledge the employment needs and contributions of individuals with all types of disabilities. In 1988, Congress expanded the week to a month and changed the name to National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

Businesses seeking employees can learn more by visiting their website, Black Hills Works, or calling 605-343-4550. For additional information, please contact Carrie Moser at cmoser@bhws.com or 605-718-6207.

