Black Hills Institute of Geological Research celebrates National Fossil Day

HILL CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills Institute of Geological Research (BHI) celebrates National Fossil Day, on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, by providing free admission to its museum and organizing a series of talks delivered by experts in the fields of Paleontology and Earth Sciences. The final talk was given by the President and Founder of BHI, Peter Larson.

During the event, Pete made a significant announcement about the museum’s future plans. He unveiled the expansion plans to turn the adjoining Harney Peak Inn property into an extension of the museum. The expansion is expected to increase the current exhibit space by over four-fold, allowing the display of many specimens that are currently kept in storage.

The expansion of the museum is a long-term vision of the BHI team to give the world-renowned collection curated by Black Hills Institute an appropriate facility capable of showcasing its wonders. The local business leaders anticipate that this project will have a positive economic impact on Hill City and the larger Pennington County community.

Black Hills Science website (Black Hills Institute)

Mock up of the new expansion of BHI. (Black Hills Institute)

