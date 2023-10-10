What would you do if you are the lucky Powerball winner?

The jackpot is reaching a near record high.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:50 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 1.4-billion-dollar Powerball jackpot increased to 1.55-billion-dollars.

Although there is a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball, we talked with a few people about what they would do if they took home the big prize.

“I would buy a better house, her a bunch of toys, and my wife a better wedding ring,” said lottery hopeful.

“Well, my first reaction would be I’d be really excited. I would probably try and save most of the money, you know I’m a big money hustler. I like saving money and just putting it towards good stuff, I could get an apartment soon,” said lottery hopeful.

“If I won the Powerball I would first help my family and then I would second help my friends. I would use the rest for good use, and help my aunt get her own place,” said lottery hopeful.

“I would take a trip around the world, me and my wife, both. I would get a wheelchair and let somebody roll us, so that’s what I would do with it,” said lottery hopeful.

Mondays game is the fourth largest jackpots in U.S. lottery.

