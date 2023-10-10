Two adults now charged in Mitchell baseball team rape case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A week after six teens on Mitchell’s baseball team accused of rape pleaded not guilty in a Pennington County courtroom, two adults are charged with failing to report the alleged crimes.

According to a release from the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mitchell Baseball Association board members Luke Norden, 43, and Brent Borgan, 48, “had knowledge of crimes and, as mandated reporters, did not immediately report to law enforcement.”

Norden is charged with two counts of failure to report abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of misprision (deliberate concealment of knowledge) of a felony. The charges stem June 27, 2022, and June 22, 2023.

Borgan is charged with a count of failure to report abuse or neglect of a child. His charge stems from June 19, 2023.

While in Rapid City for a baseball tournament in early June, some Mitchell team members allegedly raped two people. Initially, it was reported as a hazing incident. When the indictment of the six players was revealed, Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel said it wasn’t an initiation, that it was “a very serious assault and a forcible assault.”

The baseball team members charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape are:

Lincoln Bates

Hudson Haley

Peyton Mandel

Carter Miller

Karter Sibson

Landon Waddell

Haley has an extra charge of second-degree rape. Waddell is also facing an additional charge, that of aiding and abetting second-degree rape of a minor.

Three minors are also reportedly involved but their cases are being handled in the juvenile justice system.

