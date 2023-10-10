Some say they’ll spend less on Halloween candy this year, citing inflation

Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.
Some consumers say they'll be cutting back on buying sweets for this Halloween.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick-or-treaters may experience an extra scare this Halloween.

A new survey is suggesting they may get less candy this year because of inflation.

Researchers at the sales and marketing group Advantage Solutions surveyed over 1,000 adults.

About 40% of those surveyed said inflation will impact their plans to buy candy,

And among that group, half said they plan on spending the same amount as last year but will be buying less of the sweet treats.

Roughly 30% said they will be spending less and buying less.

And it isn’t just inflation that is driving up prices for consumers.

Producers said a tight sugar supply will be driving up the cost of candy as well as cutting into the production of the goods.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man named as deceased in Spearfish crash
This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian...
Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name
Dozens of ancient footprints were discovered in New Mexico's White Sands National Park.
Ancient footprints suggest humans discovered the Americas earlier than previously thought

Latest News

FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path
FILE - Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg appears during his...
Trial document: Trump acknowledged penthouse size at 11,000 square feet, not 30,000 he later claimed
University of Florida Police Department escorts students after loud noise at vigil causes...
5 injured after crowd panics during Israel vigil at University of Florida
Bristol PD lobby shooting - Bristol police - WFSB
Video shows woman shooting in police station lobby
American climber Gina Marie Rzucidlo went missing.
American mountain climber killed in avalanche, another among those missing