The significance of Native American Day

Native American day also known as Indigenous Peoples Day, is celebrated alongside Columbus Day.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Native American day also known as Indigenous Peoples Day, is celebrated alongside Columbus Day.

According to CrazyHorseMemorial.org South Dakota was the first state to celebrate Native Americans’ Day.

We talked with a few people about why we celebrate and the importance of it.

“Well, my main thing is to decolonize myself. I’m in my 70s now and I’ve been colonized, totally colonized, and I want to personally decolonize. Hopefully we can help decolonize generations behind us,” said Joseph Catches, artist.

“God created this World and put us here first, us Native Americans. Were the first people here in America and I wish everybody would understand that. We are accepting of everyone that comes to this land, and hopefully they’ll take good care of it as well as we care for it,” said Sarah LittleCloud.

“We want to teach the non- native people today that we are humans as they are, we need to be recognized to them. That we need to be equally recognized throughout the reserve of our people,” said Tyrone Big Crow.

“I’m proud to be who I am, who I was born to be. My grandparents taught me the language, the culture, the spirituality of our Lakota ways, and I’m glad we could still practice that and still could do that in our everyday life,” said Bernadine Red Bear.

Although Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not a federal holiday, 17 states honor and celebrate Native Americans and their heritage.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This building that housed Family Thrift and Albertsons Grocery Store will soon sport a new name.
Vacant Rapid City building will soon see use
Main Street Square is celebrating Native American Day
Sturgis Ambulance Service
Sturgis ambulance services take a stand against new VA rule
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million
A 39-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Spearfish Thursday night.
Driver killed in Spearfish crash Thursday night

Latest News

She is a Terrier-American Staffordshire mix.
Pet of the Week: Donna
You can adopt her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills.
Pet of the Week: Donna
NDN Collective celebrates Native American Day/Indigenous Peoples Day in downtown Rapid City.
Indigenous people remember the reason they celebrate Native American Day
Wall Meats Processing at Belle Fouche school district
Belle Fourche students receive a meaty donation