Remembering the Children aims to ensure these names are never forgotten

By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For nearly a century, Native American Children buried at the Rapid City Indian School were left unidentified and in unmarked graves. Monday, organizers of Remembering the Children are working to ensure those names are never forgotten.

Every Native American’s Day, organizers with Remembering the Children host a walk from Sioux Park to Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in honor of the Native people who died at Rapid City Indian School.

Remembering the Children recounts the history of the boarding schools on their website including the loss of native culture, being subjected to disease, and an education system that was too harsh in disciplining children.

Monday’s walk was to remember those lost.

“That’s what we want to do. We want to remember them, we want the community to know that they were here, that they existed and how they lost their lives because the story of boarding schools is traumatic,” said Amy Sazue, the executive director of Remembering the Children.

When considering the scope of how many children were lost, Sazue says Rapid City Indian School is just a fraction of the problem statewide.

“And South Dakota had over thirty active boarding schools, so this is just a small part of the impact that that had on South Dakota,” said Sazue.

Sazue explains that in the process of discovering the names of these children, many Native Americans came forward to share their memories.

“Our people remember they know what happened. So, as we start talking about research and this story, we had people come out who said I remember that or my mom my grandma talked about that. So, it’s really just the next iteration of this story and now we’re building the memorial site to make sure that our community doesn’t ever forget,” said Sazue.

Sitting at the edge of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, that memorial will break ground next Spring and is expected to be finished in time for next year’s walk.

