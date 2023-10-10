RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The fall could be the perfect time to consider adopting our Black Hills Fox: Pet of the Week.

Donna: She’s a super sweet girl who likes all the gentle pets and meeting new people. This energetic fuzzball enjoys walking by any body of water. She also loves playing and running around. Now that she’s only a year and a half old, there is still a lot of learning she is willing to do.

Donna’s adoption fee is only $225, and you can see her at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day starting at 11 a.m.

