Missing and murdered indigenous women are remembered on Native American Day

The importance of the cause is being stressed on Native American Day.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The missing and murdered indigenous women or MMIW movement, advocates for the end of violence against Native and Indigenous women.

According to the National Crime Information Center, more than 5,000 American Indian and Alaska Native women and girls went missing in 2020. In 2018, the murder rate for native women was about three times more than that of white women. MMIW is often symbolized by the red hand print over the mouth which stand for all the missing and murdered women whose voices are not heard.

“We never had MMIW or MMIP until Columbus came to our land, and then that was the very first time we had it. It was a shock to our people,” said indigenous fashion designer Rebekah Jarvey.

“When we think about MMIW or MMIP, part of it is we have missing and murdered people on a continuous basis on our reservations, and part of that is that we are considered invisible to mainstream media. So we are reclaiming of that say saying ‘our people matter if they go missing, if they disappear, if they are murdered, if they are harmed, our people matter’ and its important that we show up for them and they get the same airtime that a non-indigenous person would,” said Kim Tilsen-Brave Heart.

Some other terms that are also used to spread this message are MMIWG, MMIR, and MMIP, for encompassing women, girls, relatives and people.

