Cooler with the possibility for accumulating snow Thursday into Friday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For tonight, expect increasing cloud cover with a few spotty showers in Wyoming. Lows will remain mild and in the 40s to 50s.On Wednesday, a few showers and storms are possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday before cooler air and plenty of moisture move in later in the week.

Showers will be moderate to heavy Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some spots could end up with more than an inch of liquid precipitation by the end of the week. During the day Thursday, the rain will likely change over to snow for the higher elevations of the Black Hills, ~5,000′ or higher. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday until Friday morning for the Black Hills and Big Horns. Winds will pick up through Thursday, gusting as high as 40 to 50 miles per hour in some areas. Rain and snow showers will continue into Friday morning before the storm system pulls away and puts an end to the moisture.

