Calling all reptile lovers to the second annual Reptile Expo

The Reptile Expo will have serval species of reptiles such as corn snakes, ball pythons, geckos, and chameleons.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:06 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some people have dogs, some people have cats, and others might go for something more exotic.

More people are bringing home these cold-blooded animals. According to the Pet Food Industry, six million households in the U.S. have a pet reptile.

If you’re looking to learn more about reptiles, bring one home, or simply get close and personal, the Reptile Expo in Rapid City is the place for you.

The expo features more than a dozen species of reptiles.

“So, just educating people about the care that they need because they really do make great pets. And I think a lot of people don’t realize how friendly and docile and easy they are till they get to know them,” said Twyla Robbins who is the organizer for the expo.

The Reptile Expo is this Saturday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the fine arts building at the Central States Fairgrounds, and it’s free.

