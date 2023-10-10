Black Hills National Forest continues prescribed burn

(KSFY)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - The Hell Canyon Ranger District, in the Black Hills National Forest, will conduct the Anti-horse prescribed fire project from October 9-11, 2023, to reduce hazardous fuels on National Forest System lands.

Avoid the area during this period. Smoke will be visible for several miles, and it may affect visibility along Highway 16 west of Custer.

Prescribed fire is a crucial strategy for reducing surface fuel loading, protecting private property, encouraging new forage growth, and maintaining various plant and animal species that depend on periodic fire. Before ignition, prescribed fire specialists evaluate current and predicted environmental conditions against the 21 different elements of the burn plans’ criteria.

