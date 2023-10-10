Belle Fourche students receive a meaty donation

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A Wall Meats Processing driver delivered more than 120 boxes of locally sourced ground beef to the Belle Fourche School District on Monday morning.

Staff, sponsors, and students helped unload the truck and pack the school freezer with enough beef to hopefully last the rest of the year.

The donation was possible through the Beef to School program which allows area ranchers to provide local beef to schools.

The Belle Fourche school district for grades Kindergarten-12th now has more than 6,000 pounds of donated beef to get them through the remainder of the school year.

The Wall Meats business development manager, Kevin Larson said this was one of the largest deliveries he thinks he has ever made.

“I think this might have been the largest yield that we delivered, between six and seven thousand pounds,” Larson said.

About 30 animals were donated from several sources according to the Belle Fourche school board president, Scott Reder.

“Right now, this is 100 percent funded by local ranchers, area businesspeople, and just people in general from the Belle Fourche school district that just want to help out with this program,” Reder said.

Students like Taya Kirstine said they are excited about this opportunity.

“It’s really comforting to know where the beef comes from since it is natural and home grown, but also, it’s going to keep our students healthier, in a way. And it also just tastes better too,” Kirstine said.

A representative from Mackaben Ranch, Shawnie Mackaben said it’s more than just getting beef to eat. The less meat the school staff has to buy, the more they can focus on produce costs.

“What we’re doing is promoting local agriculture, great nutrition, and really a whole farm-to-plate educational circle for the kids. And what it is that they’re consuming and what it is that our community is based on,” Mackaben said.

Larson explained that farmers and ranchers have stepped up after the pandemic to help in the protein industry.

“Our real heroes are the framers and ranchers who are making this happen for all of these schools. It’s humbling for us to work with these individuals,” Larson said.

More than 30 sponsors donated to make this happen.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.