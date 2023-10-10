Another sunny and warm day today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be another gorgeous day with highs climbing into the 60s and 70s. Sheridan will be the warmest spot with a high closer to 80°!

Clouds will move in Wednesday. A few showers and storms are possible by late afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Wednesday before cooler air and plenty of moisture move in later in the week.

Showers will be moderate to heavy Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Some spots could end up with more than an inch of liquid precipitation by the end of the week. During the day Thursday, rain will likely changeover to snow for the higher elevations of the Black Hills, ~5,000′ or higher. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Thursday for the Black Hills and Big Horns.

The snow layer will continue to drop Thursday evening and overnight to about 3,500′ in elevation. Rain and snow showers will continue into Friday morning, before the storm system pulls away and puts an end to the moisture.

There continues to be some discrepancy amongst our computer models as to the exact track and strength, and speed of this storm as it moves into our area. The ultimate track will of course determine who sees the most rain and snow. We can say that the further north you live, toward the North Dakota border, the less precipitation you will receive from this system. Stay tuned for updates on this early season storm!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.