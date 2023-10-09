RSVP partners with Cornerstone Mission for winter clothing drive

RSVP partners with Cornerstone Rescue Mission to collect clothes for veterans and homeless.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Make A Difference Day is Oct. 20 and two organizations are coming together to help veterans prepare for the Winter season.

Volunteers with The West River Retired Senior Volunteer Program are joining the Cornerstone Mission to provide winter apparel for veterans. The goal is to provide veterans with gently used sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, and underwear. Organizers want the community to come together to help out those in need.

“Some of them come with almost nothing on them,” said Executive Director of Cornerstone Rescue Mission Lysa Allison.

“So, for people to be able to be willing to drop off their coats that they’re not using anymore is wonderful. It keeps them from hypothermia. It gives us something that we can give to them that’s tangible the very first day that they’re there. And the generosity is always overwhelming.”

Donations will be accepted until the 20th of this month and can be dropped off at the Rapid City Finance Office at City Hall, 300 Sixth Street, or at the West River RSVP Office, 333 Sixth Street.

