Native American Day Parade celebrates culture and raises awareness for social and political issues

The Native American Day Parade today served as a platform to celebrate indigenous culture while showcasing important political and social issues.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Native American Day Parade served to celebrate indigenous culture while showcasing important political and social issues through creatively designed floats.

According to an adviser from the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board, the parade holds significance as it brings attention to issues within the community that might remain unknown. It’s a way to raise awareness about those social and political issues in a positive manner in an effort to spread knowledge to the public.

“You can tell who puts a lot of time into the floats and who doesn’t, the issues, so you can separate them based on what the issues are or if it’s just a presentation to the culture versus a political issue. That’s pretty much it, looking at it as far as the design and how much time and effort they’ve put into it,” said Great Plains Tribal Leader Health Boards advisor Robert Rendon.

Rendon reflected and said this was the first year the Great Plains tribal Health Board sponsored and hosted the event.

