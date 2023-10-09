Lakota Hoop Dancer & Interpreter tells legacy behind her name

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - She grew up in the Black Hills of South Dakota including Rapid City and the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, and started hoop dancing before she could walk. Starr Chief Eagle has been practicing every year to perfect her hoop dancing techniques and skills since then.

Chief Eagle was raised up in hoop dancing by her father Dallas Chief Eagle and continues to carry on his teachings with a combination of her own. She’s an enrolled member of the Sicangu (Rosebud) Lakota Sioux Tribe and was born with the Lakota name Wichahpi Tokahe (First Star) and was later given the Lakota name Wichahpi Ohitika Winyan (Brave Star Woman) as she entered into adulthood. Chief Eagle says in her culture, her name is synonymous with where she is in life at the time. “Traditionally we receive different names throughout our lives and it represents who we are as a person and we are honored with usually by our elders and our communities. So what my parents decided to do with my English name is they took my first Lakota name and fully translated it into English.” Chief Eagle says her last name comes from her grandparent’s rich legacy in Lakota history and says she wears her last name proudly.

Starr also adds the significance of the hoops in hoop dancing is to bring balance, unity, and healing. She says it’s a dance that is supposed to bring us together in a positive way and to represent the beauty of nature and our connections to it.

According to Starr’s website Healing the Broken Hoop, she enjoys sharing her culture through art, language, dance, and song for future generations in hopes of restoring and maintaining the Lakota culture. She has performed the art of Hoop Dancing throughout the world and continues to further reach out at home and in the heart of the Paha Sapa (Black Hills of South Dakota) at places such as Crazy Horse Memorial as well as schools, libraries, camps, and other gatherings. In her free time, she continues to learn more about the art, history, and language of the Lakota people.

She currently has maintained an A.A. in Lakota Studies from Oglala Lakota College as well as a B.S. in American Indian Studies minor in Philosophy from Black Hills State University. This knowledge is expressed through crafts such as beading, sewing, and other artworks as well as influences her performances and teachings, enriching her everyday life.

Starr says her day is quite full for Native American Day which means a stop at Crazy Horse Memorial, Windcave National Park for another dance and presentation, and finally ending her last performance at the Matthews Opera House in Spearfish.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.